Cubs postpone Sunday’s game against Angels

The Cubs postponed Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels because of inclement weather.

The team has not announced a make-up date for the series finale. Fans are advised to hold on to their tickets, whether mobile or print, and use them when the rescheduled game takes place. There is no need to exchange tickets.

The Cubs and Angels split the first two games of the series.

Sleet was falling across the Chicago region with temperatures in the 30s when the Cubs decided to postpone the game. Forecasts called for bad weather to continue through the day.

The postponement spoiled what would have been the first start of the season for Tyler Chatwood, who has allowed four runs in six innings out of the bullpen this season. Chatwood is 4-6 with a 5.33 ERA in 28 games (20 starts) since joining the Cubs as a free agent before the start of last season.