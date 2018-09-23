Cubs pounce on White Sox, Rodon early, take series

The Cubs pounced on White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon early and then rode the right arm of pitcher Kyle Hendricks to a 6-1 victory Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The result gave the Cubs their second win in a row after the Sox took the series opener on Friday. It reduced the Cubs’ magic number to clinch the NL Central to five.

Anthony Rizzo doubled in a run and the Cubs added two more on an RBI groundout by Albert Almora and RBI single by David Bote in a three-run first. Kyle Schwarber led off the second with a 444-foot home run and doubled in a run in the third that spelled the end for Rodon, who threw 66 pitches in a season low 2 1/3 innings. Rodon allowed six runs on nine hits and no walks.

Hendricks (13-11), who allowed one run on four hits and no walks while striking out five over 7 1/3 innings, left to a standing ovation from the many Cubs fans in the crowd of 39,449 at the Sox’ ballpark, their second sellout of the season. The other sellout was Saturday night for the Cubs’ 8-3 victory.

Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs hits a one-run double against the White Sox during the third inning on September 23, 2018 at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Getty Images)

Rodon was hit hard but didn’t appear happy with manager Rick Renteria, who took the ball from him and replaced him with lefty Aaron Bummer with one out in the third. Rodon went into the clubhouse, and Renteria followed him moments later after making the change.

The four Sox relievers who pitched after Rodon did not allow a run. The Cubs had 15 hits.

The Cubs won four of six games in the Crosstown series this season.

The game was the final broadcast for Sox play-by-play announcer Ken Harrelson.