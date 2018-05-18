Cubs giving away free rainbow hats to fans attending Pride Day in June

Fans attending the Cubs’ Pride Day game against the Pirates on June 10 will receive a special LGBT Pride hat featuring a rainbow team logo. Outsports uncovered the giveaways that over a dozen teams will have for their respective Pride Days, and the goodies include hats, shirts, flags and a backpack.

The Cubs’ LGBT Pride trucker hat, which all fans attending the game will receive, is shown in the main photo above the article. It might not be quite as sleek as the black-and-rainbow design the Blue Jays will use for their giveaway, but it’s still a solid look.

There are 23 teams set to host LGBT Pride Days this season, according to Outsports. The Cubs say a portion of the proceeds from their Pride Day “will be donated to Cubs Charities to benefit the LGBT community.”

The White Sox are one of seven teams that does not have a Pride Day publicly announced, and there’s no mention of one on their specialty nights page. However, Outsports reported earlier this month that a White Sox spokesperson told them “she thought the team was having some sort of LGBT event, but specifics have not been released.” So it’s possible there are still plans for a Pride Day on the South Side, too.