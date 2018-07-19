Cubs put Brandon Morrow on 10-day disabled list

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Brandon Morrow reacts by clapping his hand to his glove after striking out San Diego Padres Eric Hosmer during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Sunday, July 15, 2018. | Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The Cubs put closer Brandon Morrow on the 10-day disabled list on Thursday (retroactive Sunday) with right bicep inflammation. He’ll be able to return as soon as July 25 when the Cubs play the Diamondbacks.

In a corresponding move, the Cubs activated Anthony Bass.

This is Morrow’s second disabled list stint. Last month, the Cubs put Morrow on the disabled list with lower back tightness.

Morrow, 33, has earned 22 saves this season and has a 1.47 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 31 strikeouts over 30⅔ innings.