Cubs put catcher Victor Caratini on injured list, recall Taylor Davis from Iowa

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 06: Victor Caratini #7 of the Chicago Cubs hits a home run in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on April 06, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Backup catcher Victor Caratini suffered a broken bone in his left hand and is expected to miss a month after he undergoes surgery scheduled for Monday, the Cubs said Friday.

Taylor Davis was recalled from Class AAA Iowa before the series opener today against the Los Angeles Angels at Wrigley Field.

Caratini broke the hamate bone in his left hand during a seventh-inning at-bat Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Caratini, 25, was off to a hot start, hitting .545 (6-for-11) with one double, one homer and four RBI in five games backing up starter Willson Contreras.

He broke his hand swinging at the first pitch from Pirates reliever Francisco Liriano. Caratini told reporters Thursday night he felt something during the swing, but finished the at-bat by belting a double six pitches later.

“I felt it crack, but I felt hot, so I kept going and once I got to second base and took my batting glove off, I could tell there was something wrong,” Caratini told reporters.

Davis, 29, was hitting .143 (2-for-14) with one home run and two RBI in four games for Iowa this season. He has played parts of the last two seasons in the majors, hitting .278 (5-for-18) with a double and three RBI in 13 games for the Cubs. He hit .275 (98-for-356) with 18 doubles, four homers and 41 RBI in 107 games with Iowa last season, playing 67 games at catcher, 24 games at first base and 12 games at third base.