Cubs put Jason Heyward on 7-day concussion disabled list

Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward looks out of the dugout before the start of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Miami. | Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Outfielder Jason Heyward is the latest Cubs player to find himself on the disabled list.

The Cubs put Heyward on the seven-day concussion disabled list, the team announced Tuesday before their game against the Marlins.

Heyward banged his head on the outfield wall in an attempt to catch Cardinals’ Dexter Fowler’s walkoff homer Sunday night in St. Louis.

The Cubs called up infielder David Bote to take Heyward’s spot, although Ben Zobrist will replace Heyward in right field on Tuesday.

The Cubs also called up left-hander Rob Zastryzny for right-hander Cory Mazzoni, who pitched one inning and record one strike out in Monday night’s 14-2 win over the Marlins.

Right-hander Yu Darvish, who the team said is out sick with the flu, was put on the 10-day disabled list Monday. Right-hander Jen-Ho Tseng, who was called up from Class AAA Iowa, will start for Darvish Tuesday.

