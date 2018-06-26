Cubs put Kris Bryant on 10-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation

After missing three consecutive games due to shoulder soreness, the Cubs put third baseman Kris Bryant on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to Saturday). In a corresponding move, the Cubs recalled infielder David Bote from Class AA Iowa.

This is Bryant’s first career disabled-list stint.

Bryant is hitting .280 this season with only nine home runs and 36 RBIs in 66 games.

Manager Joe Maddon again on Monday night bemoaned a lack of quality at-bats from a struggling lineup that struck out nine times in seven innings against Kenta Maeda — seven swinging — while managing just three singles and a walk against the Dodger starter.

“We just have to work better at-bats. We chase too much,” Maddon said.

The Cubs have lost five consecutive games and seven of nine.

Monday’s loss was the 38th game this season in which they’ve scored three or fewer runs; They average 7.8 runs in the other 38 games they’ve played.

Additional roster moves: The Cubs also put right-handed pitcher Justin Hancock on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. Additionally, right-hander Duane Underwood Jr. has been optioned to Class AAA Iowa. In corresponding moves, right-handers Luke Farrell and Dillon were recalled from Iowa as the Cubs prepare for their four-game series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

