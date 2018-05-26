Cubs put Yu Darvish on 10-day disabled list with triceps tendinitis

The Cubs put prized free-agent signee Yu Darvish back on the 10-day disabled list with tendinitis in his right triceps before the game Saturday against the Giants at Wrigley Field.

Darvish, who signed a $126 million contract in February, has struggled in his inaugural season on the North Side with a 1-3 record and 4.95 ERA. Darvish was previously on the DL from May 7 to 15 with parainfluenza virus.

The Cubs recalled left-handed pitcher Randy Rosario from Class AAA Iowa to replace Darvish. Tyler Chatwood will start Sunday in Darvish’s place. The starter Monday is still to be determined.

Rosario, 24, threw two scoreless innings in his lone appearance with the Cubs on May 19 in Cincinnati. He posted a 0.47 ERA in 19 1/3 innings of relief at Iowa.

Cubs starter Yu Darvish pitches in the first inning against the Reds on May 20 in Cincinnati. | John Minchillo/AP

Darvish will be eligible to come off the DL on June 2 in New York against the Mets.