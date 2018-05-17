Cubs rained out again Thursday; game against Braves rescheduled for Aug. 30

ATLANTA – Just when the Cubs thought the worst of their weather issues were behind them, rainout No. 6 struck at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Thursday night.

The Cubs final scheduled game of the season with the Braves was postponed after more than two hours waiting out the rain, leaving the Cubs with a split in Atlanta and another trip to town for one game Aug. 30 (6:35 p.m. start).

Jon Lester (3-1, 2.66 ERA), who was scheduled to start Thursday, gets pushed back to Friday’s opener of a series in Cincinnati that includes a doubleheader Saturday caused by the Cubs’ first postponed game of the season the first week of the season.

The postponement Thursday cost left-hander Mike Montgomery his first start of the season. He was tentatively scheduled to start one of the games Saturday.

Instead, Kyle Hendricks slides from Friday into that slot, joining Jose Quintana starting in the twinbill.

Relief for bullpen

The biggest upside to the rainout for the Cubs is the breather it gives a bullpen that had been so heavily worked in recent days that left-hander Randy Rosario was added as a ninth arm in the bullpen Thursday.

Rosario was recalled from Class AAA Iowa, where he had a 0.52 ERA in 11 appearances.

Infielder David Bote was optioned to Iowa as the corresponding move.

“It was necessary,” Maddon said before the rainout, referring to where his bullpen stood Thursday after being leaned on for 12 innings over the previous three days.

“[Steve] Cishek and [Brian] Duensing are perilously close to being way overused over the last week or whatever,” said Maddon, adding Carl Edwards Jr. is in similar straits. “The bullpen’s been fabulous, and I want to keep them fabulous.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what the Cubs planned to do with the roster after getting the unplanned break.

Notes: After outfielder Ian Happ drew the assignment from the Cubs’ clubhouse to join the Atlanta-based Weather Channel for a guest appearance Wednesday, he suggested he might have found a possible second career after baseball. “I think I have a fallback,” said Happ, who appeared to forecast the rainout. …With Rosario in the bullpen, it means the Cubs have only three bench players. …Right-fielder Jason Heyward might be ready to return from the concussion DL at some point this weekend, which could be used as the move that returns the roster to its previous balance. …The Cubs will be allowed to add a 26th player for the doubleheader Saturday. …The June 17 home game against the Cardinals has been picked up as a Sunday Night Baseball broadcast, moving the start time from afternoon to 7 p.m. … The Braves put rookie right-hander Mike Soroka (1-1, 3.68), Thursday’s scheduled starter, on the disabled list with a shoulder strain before the rainout and recalled lefty Max Fried for the start. …Despite using 11 leadoff men last year and seven different players in the No. 1 spot in the order already this year, Maddon said he doesn’t expect this year’s number to grow unless the roster changes.