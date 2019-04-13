Cubs rally late but bullpen struggles in loss to Angels

The Cubs bullpen reverted to its earlier form Saturday. That wasn’t a good thing.

Despite a late rally, the Cubs lost 6-5 to the Angels. After a strong week, Cubs relievers handed out six unintentional walks as Los Angeles took the second game of a scheduled three-game set.

Down 6-4 and facing Cody Allen in the ninth, the Cubs mounted a rally. Anthony Rizzo walked, and Javy Baez poked a hit to center and stretched it into his third double of the day, putting the tying run in scoring position with one out. Jason Heyward then hit a fly to short left near the line and Brian Goodwin slid for it but saw the ball pop off his mitt, bringing the Cubs to within 1 at 6-5.

Willson Contreras then struck out, and the game ended when Kyle Schwarber was called out on a checked-swing by third-base umpire Gabe Morales. Schwarber threw his helmet down and had to be restrained.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 13: Brad Brach #29 of the Chicago Cubs is relieved during the sixth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Wrigley Field on April 13, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775308675

Kyle Hendricks went five innings, giving up three runs (two earned), six hits and one walk while striking out two and was lifted by Joe Maddon despite throwing just 87 pitches. Before Saturday, Cubs starting pitching had gone at least seven innings while allowing one or no runs for two straight games.

The top of the first ended in unorthodox fashion. Justin Bour singled to the right-field corner but rounded the base too far. Ben Zobrist threw behind him but the throw went off Bour’s foot as he sprawled back to the base, and then he tried to advance to second. Backing up the play, Willson Contreras threw to second but Bour was called safe as Baez appealed for a review. Apparently thinking he was out, Bour walked off the base and back to the Angels dugout, allowing Baez to tag him for the third out.

The Angels, however, jumped on Hendricks in the second, scoring three times and getting four hits. Jonathan Lucroy and Brian Goodwin (who was helped by a Cubs fan grabbing a foul pop that Javy Baez may have had a play on) began with singles, and Lucroy scored on David Fletcher’s RBI base hit. Former Cubs infielder Tommy La Stella then reached on a catcher’s interference to load the bases, and Zach Cozart followed with an RBI single of his own.

Los Angeles pitcher Chris Stratton then grounded into a double play that also brought in Fletcher for the third run.

In the bottom the third, the Cubs got a run against Stratton. Hendricks led off with a single and scored on Baez’s sinking broken-bat double to right. The Cubs loaded the bases, but Willson Contreras struck out to end the threat.

Baez struck again in the fifth. Following a two-out Anthony Rizzo walk, Baez doubled down the left-field line to bring in Rizzo and cut the Los Angeles lead to 3-2.

Brad Brach replaced Hendricks in the sixth, but the Cubs bullpen’s scoreless streak did not survive the four walks in the inning. After two singles and a walk, Brach walked pinch-hitter Albert Pujols with the bases loaded to give Los Angeles a 4-2 lead, ending the scoreless run at 19 1/3 innings. Randy Rosario then came in and waked Kole Calhoun, giving the Angels a 5-2 lead.

In the eighth, the Angels did more against the Cubs bullpen. La Stella led off with a walk against Tim Collins and eventually scored on a Peter Bourjos sacrifice fly to center.

There was a chance for the Cubs in the bottom of the eighth against the Angels’ Hansel Robles, who loaded the bases with two outs and the pitcher’s spot up. With Bryant on the bench, Maddon chose to use Mark Zagunis, who battled back from an 0-2 count to single to center and drive in two runs.