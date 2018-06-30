Cubs reach halfway point with wild win over Twins

Saturday was the Cubs’ 81st game of the season. They’re halfway through a year that still has exceedingly high expectations, but one that’s been pockmarked with frustrations.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he didn’t even know Saturday’s game was no. 81 until he was asked about it prior to their wild 14-9 win over Minnesota. And, unsurprisingly, he was taking the long view of what the halfway point means.

“The big thing is, if you’re doing extremely well it’s nice. If you’re not exactly where you want to be, don’t panic,” Maddon said. “There’s a lot of time left, obviously. I’ve learned that through a period of time.”

That said, there’s still a lot to learn about these Cubs. Despite an inconsistent rotation and recent injuries to Kris Bryant, Brandon Morrow and Carl Edwards Jr. and all the twists and turns with $126 million free agent Yu Darvish, the Cubs improved to 46-35 after entering Saturday 2 1/2 games behind Milwaukee for the NL Central lead.

Javier Baez scores during Saturday's game. | AP

“There’s a lot stuff that’s going on that’s really trending in the right direction,” Maddon said. “Let’s just get everybody on the field again.”

The trends generally stayed positive Saturday at a sweltering Wrigley Field, though one key player couldn’t stay on the field.

Like the weather, the Cubs offense stayed hot. Tyler Chatwood continued to struggle, and Albert Almora left early while three Minnesota players got sick because of the heat.

The Cubs scored at least 10 runs for the third straight game and nine for the fourth time in five games. They put up five runs in the seventh and five in the fifth while batting around in those frames. Of their season-high 20 hits, 17 were singles.

But the Cubs saw Albert Almora leave in the fifth inning after grabbing the back of his right leg on the way to first after singling. Almora was 3 for 3 and was temporarily leading the NL with a .332 batting average.

Chatwood went five innings and allowed seven runs and seven hits while walking three. He gave up Eddie Rosario’s two-run homer in the fifth, and once again failed to get deep into a game. His last start of six or more innings remains April 29 against Milwaukee when he went seven.

Unfortunately, Rosario left in the bottom of the inning with heat illness, while catcher Bobby Wilson and outfielder Max Kepler departed for the same reason. Saturday’s game-time temperature of 91 degrees and heat index of 101 degrees were actually cooler than Friday, when the measurements were 96 and 106, respectively. But by the time Rosario left, the temperature was 96 degrees with a heat index of 107.

And despite the announced paid attendance of 40,950, more than half of the seats in the sun on the first-base side and bleachers were empty by the middle innings.