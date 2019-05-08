Cubs recall Addison Russell from Class AAA Iowa

Addison Russell speaks with media at at the Under Armour Performance Center, the Spring Training home of the Chicago Cubs in Mesa, AZ. 02-15-2019. | John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times

Infielder Addison Russell will make his controversial return to the Cubs on Wednesday.

Before the Cubs host the Marlins, the Cubs recalled Russell from Class AAA Iowa. In a corresponding move, Ben Zobrist was granted a leave of absence for personal reasons and was put on the restricted list.

Russell is expected to start at second base against the Marlins.

Russell hasn’t played in a major-league game since Sept. 19. He was put on administrative leave Sept. 21 after his ex-wfie, Melisa Reidy, made allegations that Russell physically and mentally abused her.

Russell served the final 28 games of his 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy earlier this month. On May 2, the Cubs option him to Iowa where he’s been hitting .222 with two doubles and three home runs.

Zobrist’s timeline is unknown.

In another move, the Cubs put reliever Pedro Strop on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain and recalled Mike Montgomery.