Updated: Second storm expected to create lengthier delay to Cubs-Reds game

CINCINNATI — The start of Tuesday night’s game between the Cubs and Reds has been delayed because of rain, and the Reds say a quick-moving second storm is expected to create at least a lengthy delay.

Thunderstorms are forecast for the Cincinnati area late into the night.

The game was scheduled to start at 5:40 p.m. CT.

The Cubs and Reds are next scheduled to play in Cincinnati next month, with a mutual day off on May 21 after the conclusion of that three-game series.