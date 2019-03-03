Cubs regulars rock White Sox pitching in 13-4 spring training rout

Bryant connecting Sunday on his second homer of the spring. (John Antonoff photo)

MESA, Ariz. — The Cubs sent 12 men to the plate in an eight-run second inning that included a three-run homer by Kris :Bryant and two-run double by Ian Happ as the Cubs routed the White Sox 13-4 in a Cactus League game at Sloan Park.

Cubs starter Yu Darvish struck out three and walked one in a hitless pair of innings in his second start of the spring – forced to finish his work in the bullpen after the Cubs spent so much time hitting in the second.

“This is spring training. I want them to save some for the season,” Darvish said, laughing. “Every inning was 30 minutes. It made me feel tired.”

Darvish said he threw 15 more pitches in the bullpen for a total of more than 40 and declared he feels the best he ever has in his career, with “the best stuff of my life.”

The Cubs are still more than three weeks from breaking camp.

Bat boys

Bryant continued his torrid start to the spring with a walk, single and second homer. He’s 4-for-9 with four walks.

Kyle Schwarber also reached base three times, with two walks and an RBI single.

Ian Happ added a two-run double in the big second; David Bote doubled, walked and drove in two runs; and Anthony Rizzo walked, singled and reached on an error.

Hamels time

Monday is Cole Hamels’ turn in the rotation, but he’ll stay behind in Mesa to throw a simulated game rather than face the division-rival Reds – a club he has the potential to face as many as six times during the season.

On deck: Cubs at Reds, Goodyear, Arizona, 2:05 p.m. Monday, cubs.com radio, Alec Mills vs. Tony Santillan.