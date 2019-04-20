Cubs reliever Brandon Morrow experiences setback, timeline to return unknown

After showing positive progression in his rehab from offseason elbow surgery, Cubs reliever Brandon Morrow experienced a setback this week, making his timeline to return unclear.

Morrow, who missed the second half of last season with bicep inflammation, told the Cubs he felt discomfort after throwing in a side session earlier this week. As a result, manager Joe Maddon said Saturday the team is temporarily shutting him down.

“The bounce back after the last time out wasn’t as good,” Maddon said. “So we have to back off him once again. And just slow things down, it’s just where he’s at. It’s not unlike what’s been going on earlier, so it was all trending very well and this last time, just not as good.”

Morrow, who is signed through 2019 with a club option in 2020, underwent elbow surgery in November and has been recovering in Arizona since.

Morrow has had an issue staying healthy throughout his major-league career. He has been on the disabled list at least once in eight of the last nine seasons for various injuries including forearm tightness, strained oblique, entrapped radial nerve, shoulder inflammation, finger injury, bicep inflammation and back tightness.

Morrow’s unknown timeline is bad news for the Cubs, who are relying on Morrow to be their closer.

The Cubs’ bullpen got off to a rough start this season, allowing 31 runs through 29⅓ innings in the first eight games.

After struggling early on, the relievers have put together better outings. Entering Saturday, they had a 1.16 ERA in the last 10 games.

The bullpen has been anchored by right-handers Steve Cishek, Pedro Strop and Brandon Kintzler. Cishek has pitched five consecutive scoreless outings, and Pedro Strop has allowed three hits and two runs over 5⅔ innings this season. Meanwhile, Kintzler has only allowed one hit in his last four appearances.