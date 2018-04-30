Cubs ‘riding the wave’ to 9-2 mark with makeshift 1-2 punch atop batting order

You like Albert Almora Jr. as the Cubs’ every-day leadoff man? A told-you-so contingent on Twitter certainly does.

Don’t get used to it. The only thing more likely to change on a given day at Wrigley Field than the leadoff man is the weather.

But Almora reached a Cubs benchmark Monday by leading off for the 11th consecutive game, one more than Anthony Rizzo’s streak last June. Since Dexter Fowler, the only man to lead off more consecutive games than that was Kyle Schwarber, who led off 26 of the first 27 games last season (in streaks of 14 and 12).

What’s more, Javy Baez has been in the second spot for 10 of those 11 with Almora. The Cubs are 9-2 in those 11 games after a 3-2 victory against the Rockies, and manager Joe Maddon suggested he doesn’t see any need for changes just yet.

Almora: Off and running as a leadoff man?

Yes, Ben Zobrist takes the best at-bat on the team, he said. Yes, he expects Ian Happ to regroup and recapture a share of the leadoff role.

‘‘But in the meantime, I just think it’s the kind of group that you ride the wave a little bit, and we’re just riding the wave right now,’’ Maddon said. ‘‘I hope it stays [this way].’’

Not likely. But Almora, who drove in the tying run with a single in the fifth, is hitting .298 with a .340 on-base percentage and nine runs scored in the 11-game run.

Baez was one of the National League’s best hitters in April and arguably the Cubs’ MVP for the month.

Both had 11-game hitting streaks until Sunday.

‘‘And if they’re doing that,’’ Maddon said of continuing to get on base, ‘‘they can stay there as long as they want.’’