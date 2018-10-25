Three Cubs players and one White Sox outfielder were listed Thursday among the 54 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists vying for the defensive accolades.
Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, right fielder Jason Heyward and second baseman Javier Baez were each named among the top three fielders for their respective positions in the National League. White Sox center fielder Adam Engel is also up for the prestigious award on the American League side.
Rizzo, who was a finalist last season and won the Gold Glove in 2016, is competing against the Reds’ Joey Votto, who last won in 2011, and the Braves’ Freddie Freeman. Heyward, who has been awarded the Gold Glove for the last four seasons, is in the company of the Diamondbacks’ Jon Jay and the Braves’ Nick Markakis.
Meanwhile, Baez is chasing his first Gold Glove. He’s competing against last season’s Gold Glove winner D.J. LeMahieu and Cardinals infielder Kolton Wong for the honor.
Engel will go up against Angels’ Mike Trout and Red Sox’ Jackie Bradley Jr. Engel’s nominations comes after the White Sox went unrepresented on last season’s finalist list.
The winners will be revealed Nov. 4 with a special program on ESPN. The Brewers and Red Sox are the most-represented teams on this year’s list of finalists with five players each.
NL Finalists
Pitcher
- Julio Teheran, Braves
- Zack Greinke, D-backs
- Clayton Richard, Padres
Catcher
- Buster Posey, Giants
- Yadier Molina, Cardinals
- Manny Pina, Brewers
First baseman
- Joey Votto, Reds
- Freddie Freeman, Braves
- Anthony Rizzo, Cubs
Second baseman
- DJ LeMahieu, Rockies
- Kolten Wong, Cardinals
- Javier Baez, Cubs
Third baseman
- Nolan Arenado, Rockies
- Anthony Rendon, Nationals
- Travis Shaw, Brewers
Shortstop
- Freddy Galvis, Padres
- Brandon Crawford, Giants
- Nick Ahmed, D-backs
Left fielder
- Christian Yelich, Brewers
- Corey Dickerson, Pirates
- Adam Duvall, Braves
Center fielder
- Billy Hamilton, Reds
- Lorenzo Cain, Brewers
- Ender Inciarte, Braves
Right fielder
- Jon Jay, D-backs
- Jason Heyward, Cubs
- Nick Markakis, Braves
AL Finalists
Pitcher
- Corey Kluber, Indians
- Dallas Keuchel, Astros
- Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees
Catcher
- Yan Gomes, Indians
- Martin Maldonado, Astros
- Salvador Perez, Royals
First baseman
- Justin Smoak, Blue Jays
- Matt Olson, A’s
- Mitch Moreland, Red Sox
Second baseman
- Jed Lowrie, A’s
- Ian Kinsler, Red Sox
- Rougned Odor, Rangers
Third baseman
- Alex Bregman, Astros
- Jose Ramirez, Indians
- Matt Chapman, A’s
Shortstop
- Marcus Semien, A’s
- Andrelton Simmons, Angels
- Francisco Lindor, Indians
Left fielder
- Brett Gardner, Yankees
- Alex Gordon, Royals
- Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox
Center fielder
- Adam Engel, White Sox
- Mike Trout, Angels
- Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox
Right fielder
- Kole Calhoun, Angels
- Mookie Betts, Red Sox
- Aaron Judge, Yankees