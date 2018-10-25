Cubs’ Rizzo, Baez and Heyward named finalists for Gold Glove Award

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. is caught stealing second base by Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez, left, on a throw from first baseman Anthony Rizzo during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. | John Amis/Associated Press

Three Cubs players and one White Sox outfielder were listed Thursday among the 54 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists vying for the defensive accolades.

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, right fielder Jason Heyward and second baseman Javier Baez were each named among the top three fielders for their respective positions in the National League. White Sox center fielder Adam Engel is also up for the prestigious award on the American League side.

Rizzo, who was a finalist last season and won the Gold Glove in 2016, is competing against the Reds’ Joey Votto, who last won in 2011, and the Braves’ Freddie Freeman. Heyward, who has been awarded the Gold Glove for the last four seasons, is in the company of the Diamondbacks’ Jon Jay and the Braves’ Nick Markakis.

Meanwhile, Baez is chasing his first Gold Glove. He’s competing against last season’s Gold Glove winner D.J. LeMahieu and Cardinals infielder Kolton Wong for the honor.

Engel will go up against Angels’ Mike Trout and Red Sox’ Jackie Bradley Jr. Engel’s nominations comes after the White Sox went unrepresented on last season’s finalist list.

The winners will be revealed Nov. 4 with a special program on ESPN. The Brewers and Red Sox are the most-represented teams on this year’s list of finalists with five players each.

NL Finalists

Pitcher

Julio Teheran, Braves

Zack Greinke, D-backs

Clayton Richard, Padres

Catcher

Buster Posey, Giants

Yadier Molina, Cardinals

Manny Pina, Brewers

First baseman

Joey Votto, Reds

Freddie Freeman, Braves

Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

Second baseman

DJ LeMahieu, Rockies

Kolten Wong, Cardinals

Javier Baez, Cubs

Third baseman

Nolan Arenado, Rockies

Anthony Rendon, Nationals

Travis Shaw, Brewers

Shortstop

Freddy Galvis, Padres

Brandon Crawford, Giants

Nick Ahmed, D-backs

Left fielder

Christian Yelich, Brewers

Corey Dickerson, Pirates

Adam Duvall, Braves

Center fielder

Billy Hamilton, Reds

Lorenzo Cain, Brewers

Ender Inciarte, Braves

Right fielder

Jon Jay, D-backs

Jason Heyward, Cubs

Nick Markakis, Braves

AL Finalists

Pitcher

Corey Kluber, Indians

Dallas Keuchel, Astros

Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees

Catcher

Yan Gomes, Indians

Martin Maldonado, Astros

Salvador Perez, Royals

First baseman

Justin Smoak, Blue Jays

Matt Olson, A’s

Mitch Moreland, Red Sox

Second baseman

Jed Lowrie, A’s

Ian Kinsler, Red Sox

Rougned Odor, Rangers

Third baseman

Alex Bregman, Astros

Jose Ramirez, Indians

Matt Chapman, A’s

Shortstop

Marcus Semien, A’s

Andrelton Simmons, Angels

Francisco Lindor, Indians

Left fielder

Brett Gardner, Yankees

Alex Gordon, Royals

Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox

Center fielder

Adam Engel, White Sox

Mike Trout, Angels

Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox

Right fielder