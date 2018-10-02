Ben Zobrist batting leadoff for Cubs in NL Wild Card Game

Ben Zobrist is leading off for the Cubs in a must-win game. | Jim Young/AP Photo

Ben Zobrist will bat leadoff in a Cubs lineup stacked with right-handed hitters for their NL Wild Card Game matchup against the Rockies on Tuesday night. Jason Heyward, Kyle Schwarber and Ian Happ are among those who won’t be starting as Joe Maddon adjusts his lineup for Colorado starter Kyle Freeland.

A pitching matchup of lefties in Freeland and Jon Lester means the Cubs are leaning heavily on righties for their lineup. Freeland has largely shut down left-handed hitters this season and it appears the Cubs won’t be testing that with their lineup choices.

Zobrist is joined in the outfield by Kris Bryant, who will be in left, and Albert Almora Jr., who is set to play center. David Bote will be making his MLB postseason debut playing third base and batting eighth.

For the Rockies, Charlie Blackmon is leading off before a middle of the order that includes sluggers Trevor Story and Nolan Arenado. Here are the full lineups for the game.

NL Wild Card Game lineups

Cubs

Ben Zobrist RF Kris Bryant LF Anthony Rizzo 1B Javy Baez SS Albert Almora Jr. CF Daniel Murphy 2B Willson Contreras C David Bote 3B Jon Lester P

Rockies