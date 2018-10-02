Cubs vs. Rockies: Live updates and highlights for NL Wild Card Game

Second inning

Rockies 1, Cubs 0: Albert Almora Jr. making good things happen again with a single to lead off the bottom of the second.

Rockies 1, Cubs 0: Albert Almora Jr. makes the first big defensive play of the game with a jumping catch at the warning track in center field. He tracked the ball perfectly and saved what undoubtedly would’ve been an extra-base hit for Colorado.

First inning: Rockies 1, Cubs 0

Rockies 1, Cubs 0: Javy Baez is struck out with a nasty off-speed pitch to end the inning.

Rockies 1, Cubs 0: Call overturned, Zobrist is safe at first. Javy Baez at the plate with two outs.

Rockies 1, Cubs 0: Kris Bryant strikes out and Anthony Rizzo flies out to right field, then we get some drama. Ben Zobrist is called out on a pick-off throw to first base but the replays show it’s incredibly close. Joe Maddon is challenging the call.

Rockies 1, Cubs 0: A much different start than a day ago with Ben Zobrist smacking a single up the middle to lead off the Cubs’ night at the plate.

Rockies 1, Cubs 0: Jon Lester limits the damage with back-to-back strikeouts of Trevor Story and Matt Holliday to strand a runner on third base. A strong rebound from the Cubs starter after stumbling out of the gate.

Rockies 1, Cubs 0: Colorado gets on the board with a sacrifice fly from third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Cubs 0, Rockies 0: Not a good start for Jon Lester and the Cubs. Charlie Blackmon walks to open the game then D.J. LeMahieu hits a ball into the gap that gets lodged in the ivy for a double. The Rockies now have runners on second and third with no outs and their best hitters coming up.

Before the game

The Cubs put their World Series hopes on the line Tuesday night against the Rockies in the 2018 NL Wild Card Game at Wrigley Field. The one-game, winner-take-all showdown will send one team to face the Brewers in the NLDS starting Thursday, while the other will have a long offseason ahead to wonder what could’ve been.

Action starts at 7:08 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Jon Lester takes the mound for the Cubs in a matchup of left-handed starters against Colorado’s Kyle Freeland. Lester has posted a 2.55 ERA in 25 career MLB postseason appearances (including 21 starts) and finished the 2018 regular season strong with a 1.71 ERA in 47.1 innings over his final eight outings.

The pressure will be on against a good team that’s sending one of its top starters to the mound. Freeland, a 2014 first-round pick, recorded a 2.85 ERA with 173 strikeouts and 70 walks in 202.1 innings during the regular season. He’s been unhittable against lefties all season by allowing a .185/.264/.255 batting line to them.

As a result of Freeland’s dominance of left-handers, Joe Maddon is turning to a righty-heavy lineup for the must-win game. Ben Zobrist leads off, Albert Almora Jr. moves into the fifth spot and David Bote makes his postseason debut in the eighth spot. The usual suspects of Kris Bryant, Javy Baez and Anthony Rizzo join Zobrist at the top of the batting order.

How to watch NL Wild Card Game

Time: 7:08 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN