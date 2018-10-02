Javy Baez calls out opponents before postseason: ‘They know we’re the best’

Javy Baez showed no shortage of confidence before the Cubs host the Rockies in the 2018 NL Wild Card Game on Tuesday night. The star shortstop called out opponents and critics – “everybody” – in his questions with reporters prior to the start of the game.

Javy's all fired up. On if #Cubs play way they can: "If we do that, there's no team that can beat us — and they know that." — Steve Greenberg (@SLGreenberg) October 2, 2018

Baez continued: “That’s why they run their mouths a lot because they know we’re the best and even though we’re struggling, we’re like [ahead] of everybody.”

When asked who was running their mouths – the rival Brewers? – Baez said it was “everybody.”

“It doesn’t matter. Everybody. Fans. Who cares? I don’t pay attention to it, but it’s around. And if we pay attention, we get in their trap.”

The comments from Baez come a day after the Brewers beat the Cubs, 3-1, at Wrigley Field to clinch the NL Central title. Milwaukee first baseman Jesus Aguilar shot one across the Cubs’ bow the day before the tiebreaker by telling a reporter, “They know they’ve got a problem tomorrow.”

Baez batted 1-for-4 with a big missed opportunity in the sixth inning of the loss, which relegated the Cubs to playing in the must-win game Tuesday night.

Now with the season on the brink after that defeat, Baez appears ready to go on the attack with the Rockies in town Tuesday night. If the Cubs can play the way they’re capable of, it should be a good night – the only problem is the “if” in that sentence.