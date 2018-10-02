Cubs’ bats didn’t back him up, but starter Jon Lester was more than good enough

The ball rose off the bat of Rockies right fielder David Dahl — who had six home runs in the final week of September — and as it descended it appeared, as sure as the deepening darkness beyond the Wrigley Field bleachers, to be ticketed for the basket in left-center.

Somehow, it stayed in the yard. Center fielder Albert Almora Jr. leapt back into the wall and emerged from the ivy having made a crowd-pleasing catch. Lester, the Cubs’ 34-year-old ace, received a sudden injection of life.

He was going to stay in this NL Wild Card game awhile. He was going to do his thing. He was going to deliver a near-vintage Lester performance on a night when the Cubs desperately needed at least that much from the six-year, $155 million man they brought to town before the 2015 season.

The Lester-Dahl sequence took place in the second inning of a boom-or-bust game the Rockies led 1-0. They’d scored in the first when leadoff hitter Charlie Blackmon walked, former Cub DJ LeMahieu doubled and NL home run champ Nolan Arenado hit a sacrifice fly.

Jon Lester was back at his competitive best for the Cubs in Tuesday's NL Wild Card game. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

At that point, Lester’s standing in the game was shaky, especially with fellow starters Cole Hamels and Kyle Hendricks prepared to pitch out of the bullpen. What Lester did, though, was buckle down as he has done in the postseason throughout his career — and as he has done, memorably, a time or two with the Cubs.

After LaMahieu’s double, Lester retired 15 of the next 17 Rockies hitters. And — by the time he was pulled after six innings — he’d struck out nine, equaling his season high. Throughout a season when Lester’s total strikeouts dropped to a career low, there was talk of an aging lefty left with no choice but to pitch to contact and count on all the gloves surrounding him. On this night, he took care of much it himself.

It was quite what his teammates had expected.

“I think [he has] a presence,” Kris Bryant said the night before. “It’s the name behind the person. You know Jon Lester on the mound during the playoffs, he’s going to bring his A-game and it’s going to be tough for the other team.”

Less than three hours before the first pitch, Arenado spoke of his team’s respect for the veteran Lester. But he also expressed confidence in what the heavy-hitting Rockies could do against him.

“It’s going to be a tough task,” Arenado said. “We understand that. But we’re more than ready. We’ve seen him a few times, so there’s some experience there.”

Lester was pulled for pinch hitter Ian Happ leading off the sixth on a night when he clearly had another inning or more in his arm. But what’s a team that has struggled so severely on offense to do? Happ walked. It created a scoring chance that died on the bases, but taking Lester out of the game was the only move to make at that time.

Still, it felt like maybe the Cubs’ all-time leader in postseason innings deserved better. Lester came into the game with 148 postseason innings pitched, the most among all active pitchers. His nine victories ranked third. He 22nd start tied him with the Yankees’ CC Sabathia for the most in baseball.

Young Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland was outstanding, at times dazzling. But Lester more than held up his end of things.

A surprise? Again, no.

“It’s Jonny Lester,” Anthony Rizzo said the night before. “He’s pitched in a few big games before. He’s got a résumé. We’ll be leaning on him hard.”

That they did. And he had no trouble handling the weight of the moment.