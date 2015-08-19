Cubs rookie Kyle Schwarber is among rare company

After hitting a three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night, Cubs rookie Kyle Schwarber put himself in rare company within the Cubs organization.

Through his first 35 career games, Schwarber has 30 RBI, and there’s only one player in the Cubs franchise to have more RBI in his first 35 games.

Kyle Schwarber: most RBI (30) by a #Cubs player through first 35 career games since Bob Speake (32) in 1955 — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 19, 2015

Outfielder Bob Speakes played for the Cubs from 1955-57, and he hit 28 home runs and 93 RBI during those seasons.

In the last seven games, Schwarber is hitting .238 with three home runs and nine RBI. The Cubs rookie has been pegged as the starting left fielder as well. Schwarber has started 10 games in left field and has yet to force an error.