Cubs save social media flop with hilarious response

It’s no secret that the Cubs’ social media game is strong.

The team of Tweeters, Instagrammers and Snapchatters are consistently sharing swag giveaways, responding to fans with funny gifs and posting behind-the-scenes pictures with witty comments.

With nearly 70,000 tweets over the last eight years, an error was bound to happen, but it’s how you overcome the mistake that is important. And the Cubs did just that on Friday after tagging the wrong player in a tweet.

The Cubs tweeted a photo of Jason Heyward handing a baseball to a young fan with the caption: “Need baseball. #FridayFeeling.”

The Cubs mistakenly tagged the wrong player in a tweet. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The only problem was the team accidentally tagged Javier Baez in the picture instead of Heyward.

Oops. This is one of those times when an edit button on Twitter would be nice.

Fans were quick to point out the mistake, but rather than flying the L and deleting the tweet, the Cubs owned it and had some pretty entertaining responses.

He's hiding in the ivy. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 5, 2018

You are correct. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 5, 2018

The Cubs later explained the mixup. The team said they were planning on sharing a picture of Baez’s braids, but instead decided to tweet something else. The tag stuck without the person who posted the tweet realizing it.

Oops. We were gonna tweet about the hottest hairstyle trends of 2018 but the tag must have stuck. pic.twitter.com/k9rUC1KStz — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 5, 2018

All is well.

We’ll mark that up as a win in our book. Everyone got a good laugh and hopefully, no one lost their job over the mishap.

