Cubs score early, hold on to top Athletics 7-5 in Cactus League play

Mesa, Ariz. — A pair of home runs leading off the ninth against Luke Farrell made it close, but Farrell struck out the next two batters, and the Cubs held on for a 7-5 victory over the Athletics in Wednesday’s Cactus League game at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz.

The Cubs improved to 4-1-1 this spring.

Start him up

Kyle Hendricks pitches against the A's on Wednesday.

Kyle Hendricks, last year’s Game 1 playoff starter, struck out three in his two innings of work in his first start of the spring, just a few hours after his manager announced he would start the second game of the season.

After a two-out error in the first, he gave up a homer to Khris Davis on a 3-2 fastball, saying, “I wasn’t going to put him on [with a walk].”

Hendricks, who said he feels fresher than he did at this time last spring, retired the next four after that including three consecutive Ks.

“I didn’t see any velos, but it felt crisp coming out of my hand,” he said.

Justin case to be made

Left-hander Justin Wilson, who struggled mightily with command after being acquired last year from the Tigers in a trading deadline deal, appears to have rediscovered the mechanics that made him a successful setup man and closer for Detroit – and maybe his command along with it.

In his first inning of work this spring, Wilson pitched a 1-2-3 third Wednesday, including a strikeout of Matt Joyce to end the inning.

Bryant close

Third baseman Kris Bryant, who has missed the last three games because of flu-like symptoms, had a light practice Wednesday and could still be a couple of days from returning.

“He still was a little washed out but he’s feeling better,” manager Joe Maddon said. “He just needs to eat to get his strength level back up. I asked him, `Please don’t rush it.’ “

Gimenez cricket!

Backup catcher Chris Gimenez opened the Cubs’ scoring with a two-out, bases-loaded single up the middle in the first, then singled sharply through a glove matador wave by the third baseman for two more runs in the third – before getting thrown out trying to take second on the play.

On deck: Rockies at Cubs, Mesa, Ariz., cubs.com audio, 2:05 p.m., German Marquez vs. Yu Darvish.

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub