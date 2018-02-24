Cubs infielder Javy Baez going for Gold (Glove) this season

Javy Baez played 80 games at second, 73 at short, eight at third base and four at first last season. He figures to play mostly at second base this season. | John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times

MESA, Ariz. — The no-look flash tags, the sizzling throws from the hole, the charge on the grass and flip back to first for highlight-reel outs, it’s hard not to notice Javy Baez when the ball is hit in his direction.

Now the Cubs’ second baseman plans to take that part of his game to the next level this season with the promise of an even more regular, stable role at second.

“I want to try to stay healthy the whole year again and try to get that Gold Glove that I want,” Baez said. “Obviously, a lot of people know of me because of my defense, so [the goal is] just try and get that Gold Glove and stay healthy.”

Asked this week whether this is the year Baez gets 600 plate appearances, manager Joe Maddon said, “You’re probably going to see something close to that I would imagine.”

Baez had a career-high 508 plate appearances last season, in part because he became the starting shortstop for two months when Addison Russell was sidelined with a foot injury. He played 80 games at second, 73 at short, eight at third base and four at first.

Baez will move around some again this year, particularly when Russell needs a day off, but second base figures to be his primary spot, as it gives him a greater opportunity to win a Gold Glove.

“I guess you can say that,” he said. “I played a lot last year so I had a lot of [at-bats] and had a great year. We didn’t go as far [as planned], but we’ll just try to be a better team and go win it [this] year.”

A Gold Glove caliber-season from Baez would go a long way toward that goal. Maddon also expects an uptick in Baez’ numbers (.273 season last year that included 23 home runs and 75 RBI).

Despite his career season and the upside — especially with his power potential — that has been talked about since he was drafted ninth overall in 2011, Baez said his goals aren’t as offensive-minded.

“I’m not worrying too much about that,” he said. “I’m just trying to play defense and [work] on offense and see what happens.”

Zobrist update

Veteran super-utility man Ben Zobrist, who hasn’t participated in formal full-squad workouts since his back pain flared up Monday, did some work on the field Friday and could be close to full participation.

“He’s doing well,” Maddon said. “They’re just introducing things slowly. I’ve already told him not to hurry. But he’s doing well.”

