Cubs seek answers to $310 million questions in coming week against Braves, Reds

Flu-stricken Yu Darvish remains on track for a return from the disabled list Tuesday, but whether he looks any healthier as a pitcher is the bigger issue.

Meanwhile, right fielder Jason Heyward won’t be activated Monday when he’s eligible to return from the concussion DL, the team said, but he’ll travel with the team to Atlanta and remain a day-to-day consideration during the weeklong trip.

They are the $310 million questions for the Cubs this week as they try to carry the success from the Marlins-White Sox tanker homestand into a four-game run against Atlanta’s surprising leaders of the National League East.

“He’s still working on the whole thing right now,” manager Joe Maddon said of Heyward, who hit his head on the wall May 6 trying to catch Dexter Fowler’s walk-off home run in St. Louis. “I’m still waiting to hear back from the doctors. There’s nothing new to report necessarily.”

Darvish

If Heyward’s trip to the DL was a surprise – coming two days after hitting his head – Darvish’s was the more unusual, the flu bug knocking him out of his scheduled start against the Marlins and prompting the Cubs to use the 10-day DL to add a reliever in the meantime.

Darvish, who threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Saturday, told Japanese media Sunday that he still was congested and coughing during his bullpen but felt much better Sunday.

He cautioned that he still might not be 100 percent on Tuesday but that he vowed to “try to do my best to help the team win.”

Darvish is eligible to return Monday, but the team pushed him back a day – using the recent off day to move Jose Quintana up one slot in the rotation, on his regular rest cycle.

Among other things, it assures that Darvish – who was booed by the home fans when he left the mound in the fifth inning of his last start – avoids making his next start within 700 miles of Wrigley Field.

“I know that that’s going to be easy to look at and say that we did do that [for that reason],” Maddon said. “But we were just trying to gather as much time as we can coming off of being ill. We just took advantage of the schedule.”

Darvish’s inability to fight through adverse moments has been a theme to his first season since signing that six-year, $126 million contract with the Cubs. He has failed to pitch out of the fifth inning in four of six starts – struggling at times with the Cubs’ highly detailed pitching game plans and unraveling at other times after mistakes such as a two-out walk to the pitcher or a balk.

Maddon said he’s not concerned about Darvish’s mental state.

“The guy’s been good for so many years; he has an outstanding arm,” Maddon said. “I think sometimes he gets a little bit speeded up in what he’s doing. He and I have talked about that.

“But there’s too much success there for me to be worried about that. He would not be in the position he is if that were in fact true.”

Maddon said Darvish’s struggles in the early going this year are similar to other pitchers, including veterans, he has managed and coached in his career.

“It’s just having the skill set in game to control moments better,” he said of the 31-year-old, seventh-year major-leaguer.