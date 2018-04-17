Cubs seek one-run wins, ‘rhythm,’ sunbeams and space heaters in early going

When the Cubs talked all spring about that fast start they expected this month, the unspoken part of all the optimism was the soft appearance of the early schedule – with only one of their first five series against a team expected to be a threat for the playoffs.

The part they mentioned a lot was the rebuilt starting rotation that manager Joe Maddon estimated was the best he’s had since arriving in Chicago in 2015.

So much for the best laid plans of mice and World Series hopefuls.

Early season postponements and frostbitten extremities notwithstanding, the Cubs rode a roller coaster of hitters’ strikeouts and pitchers’ walks to a split of their first 14 games as the schedule turned less forgiving with the arrival of the hot Cardinals Tuesday.

Chatwood struck out seven and walked seven in 4 2/3 innings Tuesday night against the Cardinals.

“We definitely didn’t play our best early,” general manager Jed Hoyer said before the opener of a series shortened to two games by Monday’s postponement. “We struggled with situational hitting early. So it’s definitely not the fast start we were hoping for.”

They managed to avoid taking a losing record into this series only by the margin of a sloppy, frigid nine-run eighth inning against the Braves on Saturday for a comeback victory.

“Let’s start from here,” Hoyer said.

Start?

Tyler Chatwood, one of the free agent additions to the starting staff, made his third start of the season Tuesday but couldn’t get out of the fifth inning, despite allowing only two runs.

And it took him 97 pitches to get that far, thanks in large part to seven walks – two of which led to the runs he allowed after he walked Dexter Fowler and Tommy Pham consecutively to lead off the third.

He also struck out seven – giving him 18 Ks in 15 2/3 innings so far this season. It’s the 14 walks that have been the problem in his winless, three-start opening of his Cubs career.

The Cubs staff entered the game among the league leaders with 4.5 walks a game.

“When it comes to the pitching part of it, I think that’s really where it’s been difficult to get in a rhythm,” Hoyer said, citing cold temperatures and multiple days off in a row created by postponements. “You’ve seen pitchers with really good control and command struggle to throw strikes. A lot of that I think is the conditions we’ve been playing in.

“When it comes to walk rates, that’s something we have to wait on until we’re playing in better conditions,” he added. “That said, I think the situational hitting is still something that’s a work in progress and something we have to get better at. Scoring a lot of runs in games you’re hitting well is not our challenge; we’ve been able to do that well. It’s scoring runs in close games and moving runners in from third with less than two outs and over from second.”

Case in point Tuesday: Javy Baez’s one-out double in the second in a scoreless game. Addison Russell and Jason Heyward followed with back-to-back flies to left, and Baez never advanced.

That loomed larger as the game went into the late innings with the Cardinals leading by one.

Weather aside, these issues are remarkably similar to the problems that afflicted the Cubs during their sluggish first half last year.

“I don’t think we’ve played our best baseball by any stretch,” Hoyer said. “That’s for sure. It has been a little bit of a choppy schedule. That’s made it hard to get on much of a rhythm. But I think we had some games early we let get away a little bit.

“One of the hard parts about early season baseball is that if you’re .500, if one of two of those games go the other way, then all of a sudden we’re talking about a pretty good start. We haven’t won a one-run game yet this year.

“I feel like one game or two games this early in the season really changes the way everyone looks at the way things are.”