Cubs sights seen around Nationals Park before Game 1 of NLDS
Sign-Up for our Sports Newsletter
Sign-Up
WASHINGTON — Sights seen around the batting cage, and on the field, before the Cubs’ game against the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of the National League Division Series:
(Associated Press photos)
Kris Bryant.
Anthony Rizzo.
Joe Maddon, center, watches his team take batting practice.
Nationals manager Dusty Baker.
Jon Lester reflects.
The helmet rack.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon, right, walks past his pitcher Jon Lester, left, during a media availability.
Kyle Schwarber, starting in left field.
Anthony Rizzo.
Washington Nationals’ Jayson Werth, left, and Bryce Harper.
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant jogs off the field to take batting practice before the start of Game 1 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Washington. (AP)