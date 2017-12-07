Cubs sign RHP Tyler Chatwood to 3-year deal

The Cubs added depth to their rotation Thursday after signing right-hand pitcher Tyler Chatwood.

The three-year deal is reportedly worth roughly $40 million, according to Fox analyst Jon Morosi.

Chatwood, who turns 28 next week, is 40-46 with two saves. He has a 4.31 ERA (310 ER/647.2 IP) in 130 major league appearances.

Chatwood spent seven seasons between the Dodgers and Rockies, but missed the entire 2015 season due to Tommy John surgery.

The Cubs signed Tyler Chatwood to a three-year deal. | David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Chatwood is tied with Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg for second in the National League in road ERA over the last two season with a 2.57 mark. The two only trail Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw and his 2.16 ERA on the road.

But don’t let those numbers completely fool you. Chatwood led the league with 15 losses last season, going 8-15 with on save and a 4.69 ERA in 33 appearances with the Rockies. He had a better season in 2016 and went 12-9 with a 3.87 ERA with the Rockies the year prior.

