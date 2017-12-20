Cubs sign right-hander Anthony Bass to minor-league deal

The Cubs continue to add non-roster depth for spring training and Class AAA reinforcements even as they remain focused on trying to acquire a frontline starter and more back-end bullpen help.

Right-hander Anthony Bass, a former fifth-round pick of the Padres who has spent parts of six seasons in the big leagues, has signed a minor-league contract with the club, Bass tweeted and the club confirmed Wednesday.

Bass, 30, spent 2016 pitching in Japan for the Nippon Ham Fighters as a teammate of Shohei Ohtani and spent most of last year pitching for Class AAA Round Rock, making two relief appearances for the Texas Rangers (nine earned runs, 5 2/3 innings).

He has a 4.60 ERA in 284 career big-league innings, mostly in relief.

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 25: Anthony Bass #60 of the Texas Rangers throws against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on April 25, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Bass tweeted Wednesday: “EXCITED to officially announce that I’ll be heading north to the Windy City in 2018 to help bring another championship to the @Cubs historic franchise!! #FlytheW”