Cubs sign veteran reliever Steve Cishek: reports

The Cubs have reportedly have added another arm to its bullpen.

They have signed veteran, sidearm pitcher Steve Cishek, according to Fox Sports baseball analyst Ken Rosenthal. The agreement is pending a physical this morning.

ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick says the deal is for two years in the $12-14 million range.

Cishek, who played with the Rays last season, will rejoin his former pitching coach Jim Hickey with the Cubs.

Pitcher Steve Cishek of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches during the seventh inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox on September 15, 2017 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

| Brian Blanco/Getty Images

He has worked as a closer in the past, in six seasons with the Marlins he recorded 94 saves. Last season he began the season with the Mariners before he was traded with cash to the Rays for Erasmo Ramirez. For the season, the 31-year-old reliever had a 2.01 ERA in 44.2 innings last season.

