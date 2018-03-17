Cubs split spring training doubleheader with Indians, 300 miles apart

LAS VEGAS — Cubs left-hander Jose Quintana pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, to beat the Indians 11-4 in Las Vegas in one half of the Cubs’ split-squad doubleheader with Cleveland. A fourth-inning grand slam by the Indians was the difference in the 5-1 loss in the home half, in Mesa, Ariz.

Svelte, speedy Schwarber

If it’s possible to go under the radar as the man whose legend rivaled Paul Bunyan in recent years, Kyle Schwarber is doing it – but maybe not for long.

The lefty slugger – who dropped 20-plus pounds since last year and has showed it off this spring – looked more like Ralph Garr than Paul Bunyan running out a triple into the right-field corner in the Mesa game, beating the throw with room to spare.

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor turns a double play in the first inning of the Cubs' 11-4 victory in Las Vegas.

It was part of another multi-hit game. He’s 13-for-36 (.361) this spring with five walks and six extra-base hits.

Butler didn’t do it

One day after manager Joe Maddon called right-hander Eddie Butler a candidate to win the bullpen job vacated by the released Justin Grimm, Butler walked three straight batters as he faced the middle of the order for the second time in Mesa.

The one-out walks in the fourth, led to a pitching change (minor-leaguer Jordan Minch), which led to the go-ahead grand slam. Butler had retired nine of 11 he faced without a walk to that point (including a double play).

He is out of options and would be waived if he doesn’t make the 25-man roster.

J-Hey Day

Right-fielder Jason Heyward, who was just 5-for-29 with 10 strikeouts this spring, lined a single to center and delivered another single to right-center in three at-bats.

Russell raking

Already having a nice spring, shortstop Addison Russell homered and singled twice in Vegas, improving to 11-for-28 (.393) with four homers and five walks.

AAA (assault and) battery

David Bote, Mark Zagunis and Jacob Hannemann, three hitters who already have been sent out of big-league to work as depth at Class AAA Iowa, clobbered Indians pitching in Vegas – combining to go 8-for-13 with two homers and four doubles.

Hannemann hit a two-run homer to left in the second and followed with an even longer shot to center in the third, just off the top of the wall at the 433-foot mark for a double – then doubled to the right-field gap.

On deck: Split squad: Royals at Cubs, Mesa., Ariz., TBA vs. Tyler Chatwood, 3:05 p.m. Sunday, no broadcast; Cubs vs. Indians, Las Vegas, Rob Zastryzny vs. Stephen Fife, 3:05 p.m., NBC Sports Chicago, 670-AM.

