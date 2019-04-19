Cubs star Kris Bryant has big day at plate after early season struggles

Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after scoring on a wild pitch by Matt Koch #55 of the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of a game at Wrigley Field on April 19, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. | Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant has had a tough start to the season at the plate, but manager Joe Maddon isn’t worried.

“He’s fine conversationally, I think he’s actually handling it fairly well,” Maddon said Friday before the Cubs beat the Diamondbacks 5-1. “Yes, it’s not gone his way yet, but he’s doing fine and he’s working on the right things right now so let’s be a little more patient and see how it works out.”

Leading into the game, Bryant was .219 (14-for-64) with seven walks, 18 strikeouts and one home run, which happened on Opening Day.

But something clicked against the Diamondbacks.

Despite the unideal conditions with the wind blowing inward, Bryant went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a walk. It was only his third multi-hit game this season.

Though the results haven’t been there, pitcher Kyle Hendricks said it’s important for players to have strong at-bats.

“It doesn’t matter if anybody is struggling, you’re still going to get a tough at-bat from every single guy in our lineup,” Hendricks said. “It’s just got to wear you down from the other side and eventually if we don’t get some early, we’re eventually going to break through and there’s a high possibility we do break through early and once we get a lead we’re pretty dangerous with that.”

Chatwood to start Sunday

Right-hander Tyler Chatwood will make his first start of the season Sunday at Wrigley Field against the Diamondbacks.

Though the Cubs’ schedule could permit them to go another week with a four-man rotation, the Cubs decided Chatwood was the better matchup against the Diamondbacks, who have struggled against right-handed pitchers. Before facing pitcher Kyle Hendricks on Friday, the Diamondbacks were hitting .248 with a .758 OPS against righties as compared to the team’s .304 batting average and .881 OPS against lefties.

Last season, Chatwood’s command was so out of whack it cost him a spot in the rotation. He walked 95 batters, destroying the Cubs’ franchise record with a walk rate of 8.2 per nine innings.

In his four relief appearances this season, Chatwood is still struggling with his command. He owns a 6.00 ERA and 1.83 WHIP through six innings.

How long will he last in his start?

“More than you think,” Maddon said. “He really believes he can throw 75-plus pitches, which I don’t doubt, it’s just a matter of how tough the outs are. If the outs are tough, if he has to work too hard it could be different. But if he keeps throwing like he has been throwing then it’s reasonable to expect at least 80 pitches.”

With Chatwood starting Sunday, left-hander Jose Quintana is expected to start Tuesday against the Dodgers at Wrigley Field.

Pitchers update

Left-hander Jon Lester, who exited the Cubs home opener April 8 in the third inning with a tight left hamstring, continues to progress well. He’s expected to throw in a simulated game soon, the Cubs said.

Meanwhile, Mike Montgomery, who is recovering from a left lat strain, threw a bullpen Friday at Wrigley Field. He’s expected to make a minor-league start early next week.

Montgomery, whose rehab assignment was delayed due to the birth of his child, pitched in a Class A South Bend game Wednesday. He threw 27 pitches to seven batters over two innings.