Cubs star Kris Bryant reacts to Mike Trout’s record-breaking contract extension

Kris Bryant receives high fives from Cubs teammates after hitting a first-inning home run against the Brewers on Saturday. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)

MESA, Ariz. — After Nolan Arenado signed an above-market contract extension with the Rockies last month, the Angels and Mike Trout are finalizing a record-breaking 12-year, $430 million extension, ESPN reported.

Meanwhile, star third baseman Kris Bryant said the Cubs have been quiet about contract talks.

Bryant said Tuesday he hasn’t heard anything from the Cubs.

“[Chairman] Tom [Ricketts] has a focus of going with what we have now and seeing how things play out at the end of the year. And obviously, he’s the guy running the show, it’s his team,” said Bryant, who will make $12.9 million in 2019 with three seasons remaining on his contract before free agency. “I don’t think there’s been any talks about anybody. It’s just a different period for us this year. Not a bad thing, just focus on this year instead of getting ahead of ourselves and sign everybody to extensions.”

If completed, Trout’s deal, which is worth $100 million more than Bryce Harper’s deal with the Phillies, will run from this season through 2030 and replace the final two years of his current deal. His league-high $35.8 million average annual salary is more than $1 million higher than Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Greinke’s $34.4 million average annual salary.

Bryant said Trout deserves every bit of it.

“It’s been kind of a strange offseason in that regard where everybody is just signing early extensions,” Bryant said. “But jeeze, he’s doing well. Pretty cool to see that. Obviously he deserves every penny of it and more. The guy has been the best player in baseball, is probably one of the best baseball players ever so I don’t even think there’s anything to question about him signing that deal. He obviously likes it’s in LA and now he there for ever so that’s pretty cool. I’m happy for him.”

Bryant believes it’s a good sign that franchises are taking care of their star players instead of waiting for free agency.

“It’s good to see it going this way,” he said. “Everybody is making money at the end of the day. I’m just getting tired of talking about this stuff. It’s really boring, I just want to play baseball.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.