Cubs steal four-game sweep of Mets in New York with 2-0 victory

NEW YORK – The Cubs have spent two months putting runners at third base with less than two outs and leaving them there.

So when Javy Baez got there in a scoreless game Sunday in New York on a seventh-inning single by Willson Contreras, he didn’t wait for somebody to drive him in.

“Javy never really ceases to amaze anybody,” pitcher Jon Lester said.

Baez signaled to Contreras to take a big lead to draw a throw to first from Mets left-hander Steven Matz, “and I knew exactly what he was thinking,” Contreras said.

Baez steals home in Sunday's seventh inning for the go-ahead run in a 2-0 victory over the Mets.

As soon as Matz committed to first, Baez committed to the plate, and by the time first baseman Adrian Gonzalez threw home, Baez was safe with the steal – with Contreras headed safely into second.

Less than an hour later, the Cubs had a 2-0 victory, their first four-game sweep in New York in 27 years and a 6-1 road trip that put them 10 games over .500 for the first time this season.

“Absolutely, it’s the best week of the year for us,” manager Joe Maddon said.

That stretch started with a late-night Sunday victory at home against the Giants, followed by a sleep-deprived victory the next afternoon in Pittsburgh. It concluded with a 14-inning victory Saturday night, followed by another quick turnaround and another win.

“Hopefully, we keep it rolling,” said Lester (6-2), who flirted with a no-hitter for 5 2/3 innings before finishing with two singles allowed in seven innings.

As the Cubs head home to open a six-game homestand, starting Tuesday against Jake Arrieta’s Phillies, they could be without shortstop Addison Russell, who sprained his left middle finger on a swing in the fifth inning.

“It’s a good thing we get [Monday] off,” said Russell, who didn’t seem to think he would need more than two or three days to return.

If they keep pitching like they have for the past week, Russell should be able to take as much time as he needs.

With Mike Montgomery plugged into the rotation in place of the injured Yu Darvish (triceps), the starters went 4-1 with 1.98 ERA during the trip, averaging six innings a start.

“Monty’s stepped in and done an unbelievable job,” said Lester, who walked the first two batters he faced Sunday before retiring the next 14. “He’s done that in the past for us, and it’s nice to see again that he’s doing that. [Tyler Chatwood] thrw the ball really well the other night, and obviously we all know what to expect from Kyle [Hendricks] and [Jose Quintana].

“Hopefully, we just keep it going.”

The Cubs closed to just two games behind the first-place Brewers in the National League Central, making up 2½ games during the four days in New York.

And if their pitching has provided much of the substance for their big surge into June, Baez has provided much of the style.

When he stole home on the play the Cubs last practiced in spring training, it marked the Cubs’ first steal of home since Baez did it Aug. 30 last season against the Pirates.

“He has the best instincts as a base runner and as a player,” Contreras said after the play the Cubs plotted as soon as they had the right runners at the corners with the right left-hander on the mound.

“I don’t know if words can really describe the reaction,” Lester said. “I saw that happen and literally just kind of laughed. That’s all you really can do. It was an unbelievable play.”

“I just went for it; I’m glad I made it,” said Baez, who smiled when asked if he’d watch the TV highlights Sunday night, adding, “Yeah, I would love to see myself.”

One out and an infield single later, Contreras added an insurance run when he scored on a sacrifice fly – to boneheaded, backpedaling second baseman Luis Guillorme, who caught Ben Zobrist’s popup flat-footed in front of right-fielder Jay Bruce.