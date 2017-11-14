Cubs still must fill two coaching vacancies after Blanco goes to Nats

ORLANDO, Fla. – Quality assurance coach Henry Blanco’s departure from the Cubs’ coaching staff to become new Nationals manager Dave Martinez’s bullpen coach in Washington became official Tuesday, leaving the Cubs with two openings to fill on the staff – even after replacing five coaches already since the end of the season.

The Cubs also had their minor-league pitching coordinator of two years — Jim Brower — hired by the Mariners for an assistant coaching position on Seattle’s big-league staff.

The comings and goings of the Cubs’ big-league staff since the end of the season:

New in 2018

Blanco assures the quality of Kris Bryant's celebration after the Cubs' Game 5 divison-series clincher against the Nationals last month.

Pitching coach Jim Hickey (from Rays)

Hitting coach Chili Davis (from Red Sox)

Assistant hitting coach Andy Haines (promoted)

Bench coach Brandon Hyde (shift from 1B)

Third base/IF coach Brian Butterfield (from Red Sox)

First base coach — vacant

Quality assurance coach — vacant

Out since 2017

Pitching coach Chris Bosio (fired, then hired by Tigers)

Hitting coach John Mallee (fired, then hired by Phillies)

Asst. hitting coach Eric Hinske (left for Angels hitting coach job)

Bench coach Martinez (left for Nationals managing job)

Third base/IF coach Gary Jones (fired)

First base coach Hyde (shift to bench)

Quality assurance coach Blanco (left for Nationals bullpen coach job)

Note: Blanco also served as the Cubs’ MLB-mandated Spanish-English translator.