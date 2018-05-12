Cubs strike big again in first inning, beat Sox 8-4 for fifth straight win

Energy.

As much as it’s been in short supply during the first two cold, damp days of this Cubs-White Sox series, it’s one of Cubs manager Joe Maddon’s most coveted resources when deciding on a leadoff man for the day.

Mostly that’s because he doesn’t have Dexter Fowler anymore. Or anyone else with the kind of classic speed and on-base mix to justify an everyday assignment. And because he can’t play Ben Zobrist every day.

So on Saturday it was Javy Baez and his “El Mago” energy at the top of the lineup for the first time this season.

Baez after his triple leading off the first.

And by the end of the second inning, the National League’s RBI leader had a triple, infield single, tag-eluding-swim-move slide for an unlikely stolen base, two runs scored and a 5-0 lead for his team.

It jump-started a rain-delayed 8-4 Cubs victory over the White Sox that was only that close because of Matt Davidson’s three-run homer in the eighth.

“I’m experimenting,” said Maddon, who has used six different players in the leadoff spot already this season after using 11 there last year.

“In a perfect world for us right now, when Zo’s available, when I want to play him – hitting left-handed primarily – I think he’s the right guy,” Maddon said. “But yeah, go ahead and do it if you want, Javy.”

No way Baez stays in the leadoff spot for any length of time. He might not bat there again this year.

But the energy from him on this day – and the energy from Albert Almora Jr. and Willson Contreras, et al, in recent weeks – has ignited enough from the lineup to suggest a natural place to end all the local punditry over the Cubs’ so-called leadoff problem.

“It’s nice to have the speed guy with a high on-base, no question,” Maddon said. “And energy. Love the energy.”

Energy as in 19 runs against the woeful Sox pitching in the last two days – including nine first-inning runs.

Energy as in 50 runs in five games during the five-game winning streak the Cubs take into Sunday’s series finale – with three different leadoff men used – against the Marlins and Sox.

After Baez led off the first with his triple to right Saturday, Kris Bryant walked, and Anthony Rizzo homered to left-center off James Shields.

Another walk and a pair of singles produced another run in the inning, and the Cubs were off to an 8-1 lead before Davidson struck.

Jon Lester (3-1) pitched two outs deep into the sixth for the victory.

Willson Contreras, Friday’s hero, added three hits, including his third home run in two days.

Contreras is 10 for 15 in his last three games with three homers, two triples and three doubles.