Cubs surprise 4 young patients with all-expenses-paid spring training trip

The Cubs surprised four young patients, their best friends and family members with a once in a lifetime trip Wednesday.

The patients, who all are receiving treatment at Advocate Children’s Hospital for various forms of cancer and heart health issues, were invited to Cubs spring training in Mesa, Arizona next week.

None of the young patients – who range in age from 12 to 17 – had any clue why they were all asked to meet at the American Airlines Conference Center located near Wrigley Field. Together, they all watched a personalized video message from a Cubs player announcing the all-expense-paid trip, which is being sponsored by Advocate Health Care, the Chicago Cubs, American Airlines and Sheraton Hotels.

The invitees will enjoy personal time with Cubs players and coaches and a variety of behind-the-scenes experiences.

The group will leave Chicago Feb. 19 and three days later on Feb. 21.

