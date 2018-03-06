Cubs’ Tommy La Stella done with GM’s pants, parking spot … ‘For now’

MESA, Ariz. – Little-known fact about those khakis left for Tommy La Stella to wear during practice Monday after parking in general manager Jed Hoyer’s assigned parking spot: They were actually Hoyer’s pants.

“Yeah, those were his pants I had to cut up,” said La Stella, who took scissors to the seat seam to give him enough room.

La Stella had the khakis and a polo shirt waiting for him in his locker – instead of his practice uniform – Monday morning after spending the previous week parking in various front office officials’ spots.

“I parked in Theodore’s spot first,” he said, of team president Theo Epstein. “He didn’t bat an eye, man. I heard nothing. Next day was Jed, and he said something, and it kind of rolled from there.”

La Stella

La Stella doesn’t claim to have a good reason for doing it, other than messing with the bosses.

“I was just goofing around,” he said.

By Tuesday, he was back in the players’ section of the lot.

“So everybody has their parking spots back today,” he said.

“For now.”

Meanwhile, $126 million newcomer Yu Darvish makes his Cubs debut against the Dodgers in a 2:05 p.m. Cactus League home game, and teammates say they’re looking forward to seeing him pitch.

“He can take a hitter that thinks he’s hot and make him not very quickly,” said Ben Zobrist, who also is making his spring debut after a sore back slowed him early in camp. “It just adds fear to a lineup. If not fear, a lot of uncomfortability.”

Kris Bryant: “Just a dominating pitcher. I’m glad I don’t have to face him. I’m glad he’s on our team.”

The lineup:

LF Ben Zobrist

DH Kris Bryant

1B Anthony Rizzo

C Willson Contreras

RF Jason Heyward

SS Addison Russell

2B Javy Baez

CF Albert Almora Jr.

3B David Bote

(RHP Yu Darvish)

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub