Cubs trade for Rangers’ Cole Hamels to help rotation

The Cubs reached agreement Thursday night with the Texas Rangers on a trade for four-time All-Star left-hander Cole Hamels, pending a physical, a source confirmed.

Hamels, 34, provides much needed help for a rotation that has underachieved all season for a Cubs team that leads the National League Central on the backs of a strong bullpen and the highest-scoring lineup in the National League.

That lineup took a hit this week when 2016 MVP Kris Bryant landed on the disabled list for the second time with a persistent shoulder injury. Closer Brandon Morrow (biceps) also is on the DL for the second time.

It’s the second trade in eight days the Cubs have made for Rangers pitching, last week acquiring veteran swingman Jesse Chavez for Class A pitcher Tyler Thomas.

Hamels pitches Monday against the Athletics.

“I’ve not liked him for a long time,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said of Hamels – the MVP of the 2008 World Series after starting two of the Phillies victories over Maddon’s Tampa Bay Rays.

“He’s pitched some really big games against teams I’ve been involved with and done really well,” Maddon said. “He’s a great competitor. He’s got good stuff. He competes and knows what he’s doing out there, so I have to rank him as a pretty competent major league pitcher.”

Even in what looks at first glance like a down year for Hamels (5-9, 4.72, 23 homers allowed in 20 starts), most of the damage has come at the Rangers’ hitter-loving ballpark.

Away from Texas he has a 2.93 ERA and seven homers allowed in 10 starts and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. In seven starts against teams in playoff position, regardless of location, he also has a 2.93 ERA.

“He’s been pretty good,” Maddon said.

Hamels has $14 million guaranteed remaining on his contract, including a $6 million buyout on a $20 million club option for 2019