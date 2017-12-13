Cubs reportedly in trade talks with Indians for Danny Salazar

Baseball 12/13/2017, 10:53am
Madeline Kenney
email

The Cubs and Indians have reportedly had trade talks and right-hand pitcher Danny Salazar has been mentioned, according to CBS Sports.

The Cubs have made adding depth to their pitching staff a top priority this offseason. The team has already signed Tyler Chatwood, Brandon Morrow and Drew Smyly.

Salazar, who turns 28 next month, went 5-6 with a 4.28 ERA in 19 starts and four relief appearances last season with the Indians.

In return, the Indians are reportedly looking to add a left-handed hitter.

The Cubs are reportedly in talks with the Indians about a potential trade for Danny Salazar. | Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Who could the Cubs deal for Salazar? Potentially Kyle Schwarber.

Now, the Cubs haven’t made any notion that would suggest the team has any plans to trade Schwarber this offseason. But there have been several teams — including the Red Sox — that have reportedly expressed interest in the left-handed slugger.

After a slow start and a demotion to Class AAA Iowa last season, Schwarber finished batting .211 with 30 home runs and 50 RBI in 129 games.

