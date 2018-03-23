Cubs’ Tyler Chatwood tunes up arm, bat in final Cactus League start

MESA, Ariz. — Cubs fifth starter Tyler Chatwood pitched into the sixth inning, allowing two runs on six hits for a 4-3 victory over the Brewers in his last Cactus League game of the spring Friday at Sloan Park.

He also doubled home a run in the Cubs’ three-run fifth.

“I felt good with everything, and I got a hit,” he said. “So the season can start now.”

Chatwood makes his final, scaled-back start of the spring Wednesday in a minor-league game in Arizona before rejoining the team in Miami for the opening series.

Roster set?

When the Cubs optioned left-hander Randy Rosario to class AAA Iowa on Friday, they appeared to unofficially finalize their opening roster.

Manager Joe Maddon said Friday the decision already had been made to carry eight relievers, which set the 12-man position side (assuming veteran Chris Gimenez keeps the backup catching job that was his to lose).

Rosario’s exit – the day after pitching a rough ninth in a walkoff loss to the Giants – seemed to secure a final bullpen job for right-hander Eddie Butler, who is out of options.

Strop set?

The day after setup man Pedro Strop (calf) made his second appearances of the spring – first in a big-league game – Maddon said the club still is waiting to make a decision on his status for the opening roster.

“We have a couple more times out before we have to decide, but he looked outstanding,” Maddon said of the 1-2-3 inning Strop pitched against the Giants Thursday night. “And he feels good [Friday].”

Strop was emphatic after pitching Thursday that he feels strong, his pitches all are where they should be at this point, and that he’s ready to start the season.

He’s expected to pitch once more before a final decision is made.

Bourjos has left the building

Outfielder Peter Bourjos, who left the game after a run-scoring single in the fifth because of a cramp in his left calf, was to be released Friday to pursue other big-league opportunities after the Cubs decided he would not make the opening roster. The Cubs are open to bringing the big-league veteran back as depth if he can’t find what he seeks with another club.

The cramp is not considered serious.

On deck: Split-squad doubleheader: Cubs at Mariners, Peoria, Ariz., Butler vs. Felix Hernandez, 8:40 p.m. Saturday (no broadcast); Rockies at Cubs, Mesa, Ariz., Jon Gray vs. Mike Montgomery, 9:05 p.m. Saturday, NBC Sports Chicago, 670-AM.

