Your Turn poll: Which Cubs or White Sox star will have the best 2018 on offense?

Maybe it’s just one of those Cubs-Sox things. As in, the Cubs draw more fans. The Cubs get more ink. The Cubs, unlike the White Sox, it often seems, actually are known to the outside world.

Or maybe the very idea that a baseball player in Chicago is going to put up better offensive numbers this season than Kris Bryant is simply preposterous. Can it really be that, though?

This week’s “Your Turn” poll asked which Cubs or White Sox star will have the best offensive performance in 2018: Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Jose Abreu or Avisail Garcia?

Weekly "Your Turn" poll: Which #Cubs or #WhiteSox star will have the best offensive performance in 2018? Kris Bryant looks on before Game 3 of the 2017 NLCS at Wrigley Field. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) cc: @suntimes — Steve Greenberg (@SLGreenberg) February 22, 2018

The results are coming up in favor of the 2016 National League MVP in a huge way. Perhaps it should be no surprise.

“Come on. Really?” @MikeSox56 wrote. “Bryant by a mile.”

When even a guy with “Sox” in his handle feels that way, it begins to feel like a moot point. Yet Bryant’s slash line in 2017 — .295/.409/.537 — hardly blew away Abreu’s .304/.354/.552, Rizzo’s .273/.392/.507 or Garcia’s .330/.380/.506. We’re talking about four outstanding hitters who’ve been All-Stars and are in, or are approaching, their primes.

“Abreu — he’s about to take off!” wrote @TheSouthS1der.

Is it just our imagination or is Abreu, four years into his big-league career, a 30-homer, 100-RBI machine with a batting average of .301? Bryant’s undoubtedly a better all-around player — great base-runner, walks more, offers some versatility on defense — but Abreu is capable of going off with a monster season. As is Rizzo. Not to mention Garcia.

