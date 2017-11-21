Check out the official 2018 spring training caps

Cubs 11/21/2017, 02:22pm
Madeline Kenney
The Cubs and White Sox unveiled their spring training caps Monday, and they’re probably on every fan’s wish list this holiday season.

While some teams’ caps got mega makeovers, the Cubs and White Sox spring training hats are almost identical to past season ones.

The Cubs home cap is all blue with the team’s animal logo on the front, while their alternative hat looks the same as the ones they wear during the season.

Here are the 2018 Cubs and White Sox spring training caps. | Courtesy of New Era

Here are the 2018 Cubs spring training caps. | Courtesy of New Era

The White Sox home caps are sleek and black with the team’s batting logo in white. Their away spring training hats are the same style with a red, white and blue color scheme.

Here are the 2018 White Sox spring training caps. | Courtesy of New Era

One major change this year is that the caps will will feature beveled rubber badge team logos — instead of the traditional embroidered team logos — on the front of the cap and the MLB silhouetted batter logo on the back. There will also be side patches representing either the Grapefruit League or Cactus League during spring training.

Here are the 30 team’s batting practice caps:

The Colorado Rockies spring training cap is probably one of the best designed. It features Colorado’s flag in the shape of the Rocky Mountains with a baseball.

The Kansas City Royals also have a cool cap with a crown over their “R” logo.

