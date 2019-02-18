Cubs, White Sox spring training report: Check out Ian Happ’s new whip

Ian Happ is driving a Polaris Slingshot around the Cubs spring training facility. | Ian Happ/Twitter

While front office executives tootle around the Cubs spring training facility in golf carts, outfielder Ian Happ is shredding the streets in the ultimate joyride.

Happ is driving a 2019 Polaris Slingshot SLR. He showed off his new whip on social media.

“Be on the lookout I’ll be rolling around AZ,” Happ warned on Twitter Sunday.

Shoutout to @polarisslingshot hooking me up with this beast for Spring Training! Be on the lookout I’ll be rolling around AZ 👀 pic.twitter.com/yEZkjXzMI2 — Ian Happ (@ihapp_1) February 18, 2019

He also asked on Instagram if anyone needed a ride.

Unfortunately, the three-wheeled roadster doesn’t fit Uber and Lyft’s qualifications for a car, so you won’t be getting picked up by Happ on a ride-sharing app anytime soon. But regardless, it’s a pretty sweet ride that’s sure to turn heads in Mesa, Arizona.

Good sign for Sox

Star free agent Bryce Harper appears to be inching closer to a deal with the Phillies, which could be good news for the White Sox.

The Phillies, who are viewed as the Sox’ strongest competition for signing Manny Machado, are offering more than the 10-year, $300 million contract Nationals pitched to Harper last season, according to USA Today.

Harper going to the Phillies could significantly increase the Sox’ chances at landing Machado, which our Daryl Van Schouwen outlined in his story.

Cubs challenged after Joe Ricketts’ emails

The Cubs can talk the talk, but now it’s time to prove they can also walk the walk.

After Cubs patriarch and TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts’ racist emails sent a shockwave through the Muslim community, Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts promised to make it right on behalf of the Cubs. On Monday, a local Muslim group outlined “visible steps” for the Cubs to take to show they’re serious about combatting Islamophobia.

The Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Chicago) asked the Cubs to support three community initiatives, including anti-bullying efforts, diversity and inclusion training and scholarships. It also proposed the plan for the “participation of notable Muslims in Cubs and Wrigley Field tradition” and to create anti-hate PSAs featuring Cubs personnel that would attempt to raise awareness against racism.

Tom Ricketts is expected to meet with the media at Cubs spring training facility later Monday.

Sights to be seen

Cubs video recap

Sun-Times’ beat reporter Gordon Wittenmyer shares four items he learned from the first week of Cubs spring training in Mesa, Arizona.

White Sox video recap

Check out Sun-Times’ beat reporter Daryl Van Schouwen’s take from the first week of White Sox spring training in Glendale, Arizona.

What’s trending?

Kelvin Herrera (2 yrs, $18M) on whether he’ll be ready for Opening Day: “I’m working on it. It’s a process.” Scheduled for live BPs, regular work. pic.twitter.com/WBxGzWK3V8 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) February 18, 2019

Today's back page: How Cubs plan to navigate April of reckoning without Brandon Morrow https://t.co/QpW5jOUBAT If this is Blackhawks’ best, it probably won’t be enough to make playoffs https://t.co/4JqIwZnlLQ Curie beats Morgan Park to win city title https://t.co/z7ToJbzveQ pic.twitter.com/v58YsaZh33 — Sun-Times Sports (@suntimes_sports) February 18, 2019

#WhiteSox first full squad workout today.

Ryan Burr is good with that. pic.twitter.com/ZUh5Oh2pfb — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) February 18, 2019

Maddon said he doesn't anticipate any more camp additions that could vie for roster spots:

“I anticipate what you see showing up tomorrow [for first full-squad workouts], the [Opening Day] group’s going to be derived from that group.” — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) February 17, 2019

Eloy Jimenez likes what he hears from #whitesox manager Rick Renteria. pic.twitter.com/s6zwMv8Ff0 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) February 17, 2019