Fans should be ready for security lines and bad traffic at Cubs-White Sox series

Fans are being encouraged to arrive early to Wrigley Field for the upcoming Cubs-White Sox series by the Office of Emergency Management and Communications. An advisory was sent out by the agency Thursday warning fans of wait times for security measures and traffic slowdowns as a result of the three-game weekend slate, which starts with the opener Friday at 1:20 p.m.

“Fans are encouraged to arrive early at the ballpark to allow time for the security measures – including metal detector screenings and bag searches in compliance with Major League Baseball policies,” the OEMC said.

All three games in the series will be held during the day, so traffic congestion in the Wrigleyville area will be a constant much of the weekend. The OEMC recommends fans use public transportation if possible, and says parking restrictions will be strictly enforced. So if you can find a way to get to the stadium on the Red Line, there’s a good chance that’s the way to go.

The advisory also notes that street closures are possible to “ensure the public safety of residents” and the Chicago Police Department will have an increased presence to help handle crowds. “The Chicago Police Department stresses the strict enforcement of public intoxication ordinances and DUI laws, as well as City and State liquor laws that prohibit over-serving and serving alcohol to minors.”

The Cubs and White Sox play at 1:20 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It should be a fun (and safe!) weekend for everyone.