Cubs’ Willson Contreras finds voice, powerful allies in fight for Venezuela

MESA, Ariz. – Underestimate Willson Contreras at your own risk.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon has talked about that for years, often describing the Cub catcher’s resourcefulness and fast-twitch study skills as he developed into a National League All-Star.

But in the real world of geopolitical power and conflict, Contreras has begun to exert his well-known passion and energy into a force that is starting to be heard a continent away in the fight for freedom in Venezuela.

Contreras, 26, has become an outspoken social-media activist for the people of his native country – opposing strongman president Nicolas Maduro, who has been condemned by most of the democracies of the world for corruption that has led to social and economic chaos in the once-thriving South American nation.

Willson Contreras (John Antnoff photo)

“We have a dictatorship going on in Venezuela. We hope it’s over soon,” Contreras said early in spring training. “I’m just tired of seeing a lot of kids dying because don’t have nothing to eat. Venezuela’s tired of seeing a lot of old men dying because they don’t have medicine or because people cannot [afford] food.”

Many countries, including the United States, recognize opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the country’s president, in support of a declaration by Venezuela’s national assembly.

Contreras has partnered with a manufacturer to sell “Freedom For Venezuela” T-shirts in the colors of the country’s flag to raise money to support humanitarian efforts there.

“It’s doing well,” he said of sales of the shirt worn around the clubhouse by teammates in recent weeks.

More than anything else, Contreras has been clear and strong in his calls for action back home, posting images and videos to his social media accounts depicting often horrifying conditions on the streets in a country now suffering near-constant blackout conditions in addition to deadly shortages of food, potable water and medicine.

He was last there for a month near the holidays and said he has no intention of going back anytime soon.

“Not for this year,” he said a few days ago. “I would love to go. But it’s going to be risky. Especially because I’ve been posting things against the regime, and I don’t want them to go after me or [those close]. You know how a dictatorship works.”

A decade after players from Venezuela were often reluctant to speak out against previous president Hugo Chavez, and later his groomed successor, Maduro, Contreras does not hold back his emotions or convictions – including support for military intervention on behalf of citizens who are literally starving to death.

“I hope so. We’re just waiting for it,” he said. “We need that.”

Meanwhile, his efforts do not end with fundraising and public awareness campaigns.

Contreras, who as a rookie befriended the office of Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, recently struck up a friendship with John Pence, a Cubs fan from Indiana who also is the nephew of Vice-President Mike Pence and a powerful Republican operative.

“We’re close,” said Contreras, who saw John Pence’s social-media videos in support of Guaidó’s efforts, many in Spanish, and reached out.

“I told my wife I want to become friends with this guy,” Contreras said, “And then I DM’d him on social media, and he replied back, and then we just started talking about the situation in Venezuela, and we’re close now.”

John Pence, who has since worn Contreras’ shirt in videos, helped Contreras get his parents – who were without power for a week – out of Venezuela and safely into the U.S. just this past week.

“It means a lot, especially having mom and dad in town,” he said. “That takes a lot of weight off my shoulders, a lot of pressure off myself and lets me be a little more free and happy.”

One of Willson’s two brothers is a catcher in the Braves’ system and in Florida with the team, not far from Willson’s ranch in the central part of the state. The second brother is in Chile, with hopes of obtaining a U.S. visa as well.

“I haven’t talked [to John Pence] about my brother’s visa, but I’m about to, to see if he can help,” Contreras said.

Contreras’ willingness to face potential retribution by using his growing voice in the fight for his home country makes Major League Baseball’s ban last year on wearing his Venezuelan-flag sleeve especially petty.

The catcher is working through the union to get MLB to lift the ban, and this spring has been wearing an arm guard with Venezuela’s colors.

Whether a coincidence, Contreras’ focus and successful adjustments on the field this spring have been especially impressive even as with his increased activism, according to his manager and coaches.

“When I’m here [at the ballpark], I’m not thinking of anything,” he said. “I’m just here focused on what I need to do, where do I need to get better, how do I need to get better, how I can help our team win.

“But once I step out of the ballpark, everything comes to my mind right away.”