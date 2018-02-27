Cubs’ Willson Contreras: `I want to know why [Yadier Molina] got pissed’

MESA, Ariz. – It was a compliment as much as anything, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras said.

All he said to Sun-Times columnist Steve Greenberg that day at Cubs Convention was that he expected to be the game’s best catcher, and that meant being better than the Cardinals’ Yadier Molina and Giants’ Buster Posey.

RELATED STORY: How Willson Contreras could become the Cubs’ next serious MVP candidate Contreras after hitting a home run in Saturday's game against the Rangers.

The blowback was immediate and viral.

“I heard a lot about that,” said Contreras, who was slammed on social media by Cardinals fans and even Molina. “If he feels offended because I took him as an example to get better, I don’t know why. I want to know why he got pissed.”

Contreras has had a good relationship with Molina since breaking into the league two years ago, and said he expects to resolve the flap when the next time the teams meet, April 16-18 in Chicago.

What started it all was this Jan. 12 comment: “I used to watch a lot of those guys, but now I’m watching myself because I know that I’m going to be better than them. That’s my plan. That’s my [mindset].”

He later added: “In my mind, I want to be the best catcher in the game for a long time – like it was with Yadier Molina, like it is with Buster Posey.”

Molina, the Cardinals’ eight-time All-Star, responded with an Instagram post that included a picture of himself, Posey and Salvador Perez at the All-Star game and the words: “Respeten los rangos NOVATOS!! Aqui con los q si han probao que son los duros!!”

Roughly translated: “Respect the ranks!”

Contreras later tweeted a clarification on Twitter but never backed away from what he said.

“If I took him as an example, he should be proud of what he has done throughout his career,” Contreras said. “Same with Posey. I named Posey, and he didn’t say anything. Because he feels proud probably that I took him as an example to get better.”

He looks forward to clearing the air with Molina.

“We know it’s already over, and we’re getting ready for next season but probably throughout the season we are going to talk about that,” Contreras said, “and he’s probably going to give me some tips as he always does.

“Yadi’s a great guy. I don’t know why he posted that.”

Contreras is batting third for the Cubs Tuesday in their spring home against against the White Sox (2:05 p.m., Ch. 9, cubs.com audio).

