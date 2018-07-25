Will Cubs have to try to win the division without Kris Bryant’s big bat?

The Cubs might be about to find out whether they can reach their lofty goals this year without their MVP third baseman being a significant factor in the lineup.

“Of course you can. It’s just much more difficult to do,” said manager Joe Maddon, who didn’t rule out a return to the disabled list for Kris Bryant and his ailing left shoulder.

Bryant’s persistent shoulder issue is just another big blow to a team already with its closer on the DL and that has worked all season to overcome an underachieving starting rotation.

Bryant has been sidelined since aggravating the shoulder on a swing Monday night and finishing that game. Maddon said he expects his two-time All-Star to return no sooner than Friday’s series opener in St. Louis.

Kris Bryant. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

But that timeline seems optimistic. Bryant, who spent more than two weeks on the DL recently because of the injury, still was experiencing pain in the shoulder and has not been allowed to take swings since Monday night.

The Cubs might wait to make a call on a potential DL move until Friday, when they could get the most out of the maximum-allowed three days to backdate a move.

“It’s not impossible,” Maddon said. “Everything’s in play.”

That includes a possible second MRI. An MRI last month revealed no structural damage, and the Cubs have managed it as an inflammation issue since.

“We’re satisfied with the definition,” Maddon said. “It’s just about controlling it, that’s all. I just have to listen to him and the docs right now, and we’ll try to make our determination.

“I just know that he’s not comfortable with it.”

Bryant, who has been unavailable in the clubhouse the last two days as he has received treatment, said late last month that he originally hurt the shoulder on a head-first slide and played through it for about a month before it worsened.

He had a cortisone shot last month but has not had one since the latest flareup.

Maddon on Tuesday did not rule out the possibility of offseason surgery.

Since returning from the DL July 11, Bryant is 10-for-40 with two homers, five walks and nine strikeouts. He’s hitless in his last five plate appearances.

His power numbers have been down significantly since first hurting the shoulder, one of the realities the Cubs might have to accept for the remainder of the season from their 2016 National League MVP.

“Of course, we want him back as quickly as possible,” Maddon said, “but I don’t know that this is something that you can necessarily rush right now.”