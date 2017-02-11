Photos: One year ago Thursday, the Cubs won the World Series

One year ago Thursday, the Cubs became World Series champs for the first time in more than a century — 108 years to be exact.

It was real. It did finally happen. It wasn’t a dream.

The Cubs won an epic Game 7 that featured a 17-minute rain delay and extra innings. It was nothing short than what you would’ve expected from the two best teams in baseball that had been waiting a combined 176 years to call themselves World Series champions once again.

On Nov. 2, 2016, the Cubs did the unthinkable and the nearly impossible and won the World Series.

Many players and people didn’t sleep that night, and the next day, many businesses and offices weren’t as productive as they probably would’ve like to have been. But none of that seemed to matter.

Chicago was on cloud nine for the next week, welcoming the World Series champions back to Chicago like royalty.

But just because Cubs fans can no longer associate themselves with the defending World Series champions after the Astros beat the Dodgers in Game 7 Wednesday night, doesn’t mean we can’t reminisce on the magical day the Cubs finally did it.

